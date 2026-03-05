Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL draft, reports say

NEW ORLEANS — Longtime New Orleans Saints player Cameron Jordan will be a free agent for the first time in his career, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that Jordan and the Saints have been unable to agree on a new deal. Jordan will hit free agency for the first time since the Saints drafted him in 2011.

Jordan is set on playing his sixteenth season in the NFL and is open to leaving New Orleans, Schefter said. He recorded 10.5 sacks in the 2025 season.