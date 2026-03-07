Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport conducts tri-annual disaster simulation

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport conducted a tri-annual disaster simulation on Saturday.

The exercise, hosted by BTR Aircraft and Fire Fighting, is part of a federally required emergency preparedness drill conducted every three years at commercial service airports.

The drill simulates realistic emergency scenarios like aircraft incidents or mass casualty events to test response plans, communication systems and coordination among multiple responding agencies.

"These drills are essential to maintaining the highest level of preparedness," BTR Director of Aviation Mike Edwards said. "They strengthen coordination among our mutual aid partners and help ensure a safe environment for passengers, employees, and the surrounding community."

The exercise allowed emergency responders to practice rescue operations, incident command, medical triage and patient tranport and airport operations continuity and security procedures.