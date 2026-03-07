77°
Trailer fire reignites after being extinguished on Deck Boulevard in Ascension Parish
GEISMAR — The Gesimar Volunteer Fire Department responded to a trailer fire on Deck Boulevard Friday evening after the trailer reignited following an earlier blaze.
According to the department, crews responded to the original trailer fire around 2:30 p.m. After the flames were extinguished, the fire reignited around 7 p.m. as portions of the trailer that survived the original blaze caught on fire.
Fire officials believe both fires were caused by an electrical malfunction in the laundry room of the residence.
There were no reported injuries.
