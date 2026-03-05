73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament

1 hour 56 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2026 Mar 5, 2026 March 05, 2026 5:47 PM March 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo via. PUMA

LSU Women's Basketball star Flau'jae Johnson debuted two pairs of signature sneakers on Thursday. 

PUMA Basketball and Johnson debuted the new collaboration with two different shoes: the All Pro Nitro 2 and Majesty Flau'jae.

Both of the shoes feature a camouflage print. It pays tribute to Johnson's late father, rapper Camoflauge.

The shoes will be available to purchase on Friday, March 13. The All-Pro Nitro Flau'jae PE is priced at $140, and the Majesty Flau'jae PE retail for $90.

Trending News

The LSU Women's Basketball team will tip off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days