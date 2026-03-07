Wood chips burning in fire at Port of Greater Baton Rouge, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE — A fire was reported at the Port of Baton Rouge on Saturday.

The West Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the fire with assistance from the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire occurred just before 12 p.m. According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the material burning is reported to be wood chips.

Fire officials said that the fire started due to wood chips on a conveyor belt, which caused the flames to spread downward onto the belt and the roof of a warehouse. The fire has since been contained.

There are no road closures at this time, but heavy congestion remains along I-10 and La. 1.

There are currently no reported injuries. An official cause has not been determined.