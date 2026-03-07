One in critical condition following shooting on Old Hermitage Parkway off Gardere Lane

GARDERE — Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday.

The shooting occurred around 12 p.m. behind an apartment complex on Old Hermitage Parkway off Gardere Lane.

One person was injured as a result of the shooting. They were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Further details are not currently available.