85°
Latest Weather Blog
One in critical condition following shooting on Old Hermitage Parkway off Gardere Lane
GARDERE — Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday.
The shooting occurred around 12 p.m. behind an apartment complex on Old Hermitage Parkway off Gardere Lane.
One person was injured as a result of the shooting. They were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Trending News
Further details are not currently available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State says changes made following child starvation case that would've made workers...
-
Gov. Jeff Landry: Oil spill near Port Fourchon caused by cargo transfer...
-
St. George Fire: One injured in structure fire on Glen Ellen Drive
-
Inniswold Road off Jefferson Highway closed due to emergency sewer repair
-
Suspect in custody after being accused of raping 94-year-old woman, police say
Sports Video
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...
-
Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship...