Victim dies after shooting outside Central bank Friday night; deputies still looking for suspect
CENTRAL - A man was shot and killed outside a bank Friday night, and deputies are still searching for the suspect.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the Chase Bank on Sullivan Road around 8 p.m.
Authorities said a man was shot repeatedly in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition where he later died.
Deputies are still looking for the suspect, who they believe fled the scene in a white vehicle.
Sources said the shooting may have stemmed from a robbery, but police say they're still working to determine a motive.
This is a developing story.
