LSU Baseball looks to end the season on a high note facing Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball will close out the regular season this weekend at Alex Box Stadium hosting the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers come into the series looking to win at least two out of the three games to boost their NCAA post season resume.

As of now, the Tigers sit at 10-17 in SEC play and are second to last in the SEC West. Only the top 12 teams make it to Hoover, AL for the SEC Tournament next week.

LSU and Ole Miss are both coming off of recent National Championship victories in 2022 (Ole Miss) and 2023 (LSU.)

Ironically, they are having similar seasons with the Rebels currently at 11-16 in league play and just above LSU in the SEC standings.

Both teams are looking to win the series in hopes of keeping their season alive for a few more weeks.

Through the adversity the Tigers have faced this season, head coach Jay Johnson tries to remain positive and not point blame at anyone.

"You know, we made a determination halfway through league that we were going to maintain being positive with this team. Like that's what they needed. You know, they didn't need me to tell them how horrible we were or how unacceptable This is. And they've continued to give good effort. I think we've won 10 or 14 or 15 and lost some tough ones. You know, like I said, Friday, it was, it was difficult. There's nothing we can do about it now. And in spite of all that, we still have a chance to do I want to be 10 and 17 in the SEC now, but we still have a chance and so we prepare we'll play it's great, you know, focus, energy and effort and given everything we can and, you know, hopefully put ourselves in the best position, you know, 10 days from now to have a chance," Johnson said.

LSU and Ole Miss begin the series Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.