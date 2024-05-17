Multiple utility poles broken on Arnold Road; DEMCO estimates power will be restored Saturday AM

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A series of utility poles were snapped in half in Denham Springs after a tree toppled onto powerlines during a round of severe storms Thursday night.

Friday afternoon, residents in the Robinwood subdivision off of Arnold Rd. were playing outside, picking up debris in their yards and killing time while they waited for their electricity to come back on.

"We're doing fine though and we understand DEMCO is working on it," Sheila Smith, a resident, said.

As another round of rain heads toward the area, Smith and others are bracing themselves and their homes.

"We got the generator hooked up," she said.

As of 6 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 647 Livingston Parish residents were without power.

DEMCO estimates the power for these residents will be restored between 3:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.