Southeastern softball stays hot, opens NCAA tournament with win over Clemson

Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama - In the Southeastern softball program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament game, the Lions picked up a win over Clemson.

The third-seeded Lions scored the first six runs of the game against the second-seeded Tigers and cruised to a 6-2 win.

Southeastern’s Maria Detellier went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Bailey Krolczyk added two hits and an RBI for the Lions.

Ellie Dubois got the win in the circle for Southeastern, tossing 4.1 innings and allowing just one run.

The Lions advance to play either (1) Alabama or (4) USC-Upstate on Saturday at 2:00 PM.

