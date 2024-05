LSU baseball beats Ole Miss 5-1 to start last regular season series

BATON ROUGE - LSU got a 5-1 win over Ole Miss Thursday night to begin the team's last regular season series.

LSU took a 5-0 lead over Ole Miss by the bottom of the fourth inning and never looked back, with Ole Miss responding with one run in the top of the fifth.

The Tigers continue their series against Ole Miss Friday at 6:30 p.m.