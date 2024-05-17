LSU baseball holds on late to beat Ole Miss 4-2, Tigers have chance at sweep Saturday

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team jumped out to a 4-0 lead against Ole Miss Friday and held on late to win 4-2.

Friday’s win earns the Tigers a series victory after LSU’s 5-1 win over the Rebels on Thursday.

Tommy White hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to open the scoring. White added two doubles in the game to make it two straight days with three hits. Alex Milazzo gave LSU a 2-0 lead with an RBI single in the second inning.

In the fifth inning, the Tigers added two more runs with a Hayden Travinski RBI groundout and a Josh Pearson RBI single.

Baton Rouge native Luke Hill hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth off Luke Holman to cut the LSU lead in half.

But that was all for Ole Miss. Luke Holman pitched 6.2 innings and allowed just two runs. Christian Little got the final out in the seventh on the mound. Then, after Little allowed the first two runners to get on base in the eighth, Griffin Herring came into the game and got the next six outs to end the game.

LSU is now 35-20 overall and 12-17 in SEC play. The Tigers go for their first SEC series sweep of the season in their final regular season game on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Ole Miss.







