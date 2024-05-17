Latest Weather Blog
EF-1 tornado confirmed to have struck St. James Parish Thursday night
A National Weather Service (NWS) Survey team determined an EF-1 tornado, estimated to have peak winds of around 105 mph caused damage across portions of St. James Parish. This tornado touched down along Highway 44 between White Hall and Romeville, doing damage before lifting just east of Highway 3125. In all, the tornado was on the ground for five miles with a maximum path width of 120 yards.
The tornado snapped several trees, damaged the roofs of a few homes, and even snapped power poles as it reached its maximum intensity.
Two TORNADO WARNINGS were issued between 10:50 and 10:55 p.m. Thursday. The Storm Station was live on the air tracking a tornado debris signature on radar over Romeville.
The St. James Parish tornado and many wind gusts across the Capital Area on Thursday night were part of an unusual weather event known as a derecho. Uncommon this far south in the United States, amazingly, this appears to be the second in less than a week. pic.twitter.com/POAqzYQCWj— Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) May 17, 2024
