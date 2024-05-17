72°
School closures announced after severe weather

Friday, May 17 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

School closures have been announced after overnight weather. The following list is current and more schools could be added:

Ascension Parish
- All schools are open EXCEPT FOR Ascension Head Start in Donaldsonville due to power outage

East Baton Rouge Parish
- All schools are open EXCEPT FOR THE FOLLOWING: Audubon Elementary, Forest Heights Elementary, McKinley Middle, Sherwood Middle, Baton Rouge Magnet High, Park Elementary, and Glen Oaks Park Elementary

East Feliciana Parish
- All schools closed due to downed trees on highways

Iberville Parish
- All schools are open EXCEPT FOR Crescent Elementary in Crescent due to power outage

