School closures announced after severe weather
School closures have been announced after overnight weather. The following list is current and more schools could be added:
Ascension Parish
- All schools are open EXCEPT FOR Ascension Head Start in Donaldsonville due to power outage
East Baton Rouge Parish
- All schools are open EXCEPT FOR THE FOLLOWING: Audubon Elementary, Forest Heights Elementary, McKinley Middle, Sherwood Middle, Baton Rouge Magnet High, Park Elementary, and Glen Oaks Park Elementary
East Feliciana Parish
- All schools closed due to downed trees on highways
Iberville Parish
- All schools are open EXCEPT FOR Crescent Elementary in Crescent due to power outage