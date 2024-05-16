How is the USS Kidd doing? Check out her new digs!

89°
Thursday, May 16 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HOUMA - It's been a couple of weeks now since the USS Kidd left her cradle in the heart of Baton Rouge. How is she doing?

Well, the answer to that is simple: she's doing amazing. 

The Battleship Texas Foundation announced Thursday that it would be restoring the Kidd's anti-aircraft guns, using the knowledge their teams have from restoring their own local battleships. 

"The USS KIDD Veterans Museum and Battleship Texas Foundation are teaming up to bring some of the KIDD's guns back to life!" the foundation posted. "Now, let's get to it!"

The Kidd is projected to be back in Baton Rouge by spring of 2025. 

