Two killed in Denham Springs car accident early Saturday morning

By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were killed in a car accident early Saturday morning when their truck went off the road, hit a telephone pole and caught on fire. 

According to State Police, 52-year-old Jerome Johnson was driving 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter down LA-16 near Vincent Road around 12:30 a.m. when the accident happened. 

Troopers said Johnson died at the scene and Slaughter was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Investigators said there was a third person sitting in the front passenger seat, but the person's identity is unknown. 

