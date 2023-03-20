59°
Trial set for suspect accused of killing Baton Rouge man in French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS – The suspect accused of fatally shooting a Baton Rouge man in the French Quarter is set to go to trial, and the Orleans Parish district attorney will try the case.
James Patton, 38, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Russell Ricou.
Ricou, 41, was shot around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2022, near Conti and Burgundy streets. He died on the scene.
Police said Ricou got into an argument with another man who shot him. U.S. Marshals and the NOPD found Patton about a month later and arrested him.
“The top priority of this DA's Office is to hold violent offenders accountable and make the streets of New Orleans safer for everyone,” said Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, who will try the case.
