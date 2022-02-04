36°
Arrest made in fatal French Quarter shooting of Baton Rouge man, police say
NEW ORLEANS - A man was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting a Baton Rouge resident to death in the French Quarter on Jan. 9.
The New Orleans Police Department worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to arrest James D. Patton, 38, for the murder of Russell Ricou in New Orleans earlier this year.
Patton was apprehended in New Orleans and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second-degree murder.
Around 10:27 p.m. on Jan. 9, police responded to a reported shooting on Conti Street, where they found Ricou injured with a single gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting should call New Orleans Police detectives at 504-658-5300.
