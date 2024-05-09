Latest Weather Blog
Department of Wildlife and Fisheries makes nine DWI arrests over two days in Livingston, Tangipahoa
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries arrested nine people for alleged DWIs in the waterways of Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes over a two-day period.
LDWF agents arrested the nine people on May 3 and 4 while patrolling the waterways for the Tickfaw 200 Poker Run.
On May 3, agents arrested:
- Garrison Martinez, 23, of St. Amant, on the Amite River Diversion Canal in Livingston Parish. He was also cited for improper running lights and not possessing a fire extinguisher.
- Terry Graham, 57, of Holden, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish. He was also cited for improper running lights.
- Spring Baron, 28, of Springfield, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish. He was also cited for improper running lights.
- Keith Allen, 57, of Springfield, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish. He was also cited for improper running lights.
On May 4, agents arrested:
- Shane Henry, 47, of Bay St. Louis, Miss., on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish.
- Oliver Fields, 21, of Youngsville, on the Amite River Diversion Canal in Livingston Parish.
- Christopher Herring, 37, of Richton, Miss., on the Amite River Diversion Canal in Livingston Parish.
- Austin Boudreaux, 27, Addis, on the Tickfaw River in Tangipahoa Parish.
- Blake Fabre, 31, of Ponchatoula, on the Hwy. 51 Canal in Tangipahoa Parish.
According to the LDWF, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boat operating privileges. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver's license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case.
