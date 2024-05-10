90°
Police arrest man after Wednesday Chase Bank robbery at Airline Highway

1 hour 29 minutes ago Friday, May 10 2024 May 10, 2024 May 10, 2024 3:48 PM May 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man after a robbery took place at Chase Bank on Airline Highway Wednesday.

Police arrested Byron Harris, 46, for simple robbery after an anonymous tip.

At the time, the Baton Rouge Police Department said a man walked into the Chase Bank at the corner of Airline Highway and Greenwell Street around 4 p.m. and handed a bank employee a note demanding money. Police said the employee handed over cash and the man ran away. 

Anyone with additional information involved in the investigation is urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845.

