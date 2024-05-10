80°
Baker Police searching for man accused of theft from Valeros gas station

11 hours 41 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, May 09 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — The Baker Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the man responsible for a theft at a Valeros gas station.

The man is shown in security footage wearing a red t-shirt that reads "Bench Made." 

Those with information about this theft are urged to contact the Baker Detective Division at (225) 775-6000.

