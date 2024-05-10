$$$ Best Bets: Paul Skenes' MLB Debut! $$$

84°
Friday, May 10 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the best bets for the NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and NHL Playoffs!


Friday

NBA:

Knicks @ Pacers: Knicks +7

Nuggets @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -3.5

MLB:

Braves @ Mets: Braves -1.5

Phillies @ Marlins: Phillies -1.5

Rangers @ Rockies: Rangers -1.5

College Baseball:

ULL @ Georgia Southern: ULL ML

LSU @ Alabama: LSU ML

Auburn @ Missouri: Missouri ML

NHL:

Panthers @ Bruins: Panthers ML

Oilers @ Canucks: Oilers ML

Saturday

NBA:

Thunder @ Mavericks: Thunder +3.5

Celtics @ Cavaliers: Celtics -7.5

NHL:

Rangers @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML

Stars @ Avalanche: u6.5 Total Goals

MLB:

Cubs @Pirates: u7.5 Total Runs
Diamondbacks @ Orioles: Orioles ML
Astros @ Tigers: Astros ML

College Baseball: 

TBD

Sunday

NBA

TBD

MLB: 
TBD
College Baseball: 
TBD
 
NHL: 
TBD
 

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

