Southeastern softball wins Southland Championship, clinches NCAA tournament appearance with walkoff home run
HAMMOND - The Southeastern softball team is heading to the NCAA tournament after a walkoff three-run home run in the seventh inning won them the Southland conference championship.
Trailing 7-5 with one out in the seventh inning, Lexi Johnson hit a three-run home run to get the victory over the University of Incarnate Word.
LEXI JOHNSON FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!!— Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) May 10, 2024
SNATCHING VICTORY FROM THE JAWS OF DEFEAT!!!! LIONS WIN ON A WALK-OFF HOME THREE-RUN HOME RUN!!!!
SOUTHEASTERN IS GOING TO THE NCAA TOURNAMENT!!!!#EARNEDEVERYDAY x @LionUpSoftball x @ESPNAssignDesk x @NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/9MBe4HBeVD
This will be the first ever NCAA tournament appearance for SLU softball.
