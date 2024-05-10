Police arrest convicted sex offender for first-degree rape

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a convicted sex offender for first-degree rape Friday after he allegedly had indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Christopher Ryan Francis, 51, was arrested on the 1200 block of Pickett Avenue after an anonymous tip. Francis was booked for first-degree rape and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Francis is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2009 on a count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was released from prison in 2017, according to the sex offender registry.