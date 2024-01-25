Top college football recruit's basketball season still up in air

BATON ROUGE - Top LSU football recruit Trey'Dez Green is waiting for a decision from the court about whether or not he can finish out his high school basketball career. Last month, WBRZ reported that the Louisiana High School Athletic Association said he could play football but not basketball. The LHSAA claims Green was recruited to Zachary High School.

Green moved to Zachary from East Feliciana last year. He played football for the Broncos and was preparing to suit up for basketball. With 10 games left in the regular basketball season, Green is anxious to get in the game.

"I just want a chance to go play basketball, I don't care if it's for the last game of the season, I just want to play basketball," said Green.

For the time being, he's in the stands cheering on his friends at Zachary High basketball games. Green's lawyer, George Tucker, is trying to get the LHSAA to reverse its ruling.

"I'm optimistic when it's all said and done, we'll see him wearing a Zachary uniform," said Tucker.

Tucker filed a petition two weeks ago to allow Green to play basketball. The order was discussed in a Louisiana courtroom Wednesday. A decision has not been made yet.

In December, Green and Tucker sat down with 2 On Your Side. Green said then that he moved to Zachary for a better environment and was not recruited.

In his LHSAA file is Green's AAU basketball team photo. Some of the athletes on that team go to Zachary High School. Green says he's been playing AAU ball with the same team and coach since he was nine years old. Tucker says Green's AAU coach and his high school basketball coach were not interviewed by the LHSAA.

"There wasn't an investigation that led to the decision, there's an investigation as to why they reached their decision," said Tucker.

Whatever happens, Tucker hopes this sets a new precedent and the eligibility investigation process changes.

Since this story first aired, Tucker says he has heard from other families in similar situations. The matter involving Green's eligibility has been continued until next week.