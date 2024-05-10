Severe geomagnetic storm expected Friday night, aurora visible in parts of United States

A severe geomagnetic storm is expected to affect earth Friday night. According to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, (SWPC), this is a result of at least seven coronal mass ejections. The sun spot causing this is 17-times the size of the earth. Geomagnetic storms are common around a solar maximum. Only three such storms have occurred since this sun cycle began in 2019.

Severe geomagnetic storms can cause disruptions to satellite communications and navigation systems, terrestrial based radio and even the power grid. However, most know the visual result of such a storm known as the aurora.

While activity could get underway as early as sunset on Friday evening, SWPC forecasts call for the strongest part of the storm to arrive between 1 - 5am. In south Louisiana, it is unlikely that anything will be visible to the naked eye. In the northern part of the state and away from city light pollution, with a long exposure camera, there is an outside chance of seeing a faint green glow on the horizon.

Along the Canadian border the so-called Northern Lights will be visible to the naked eye. There is even a chance of catching a glimpse as far south as Washington D.C. westward to San Francisco. Regardless, nobody should expect to see dancing ribbons of green and purple as publicized in online photos and videos.

For additional solar activity and forecasts, visit the SWPC site.