Tickets on sale for NCAA Softball Regional at Tiger Park

BATON ROUGE - Tickets for the NCAA Softball Regional session at Tiger Park are on sale as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The LSU Tigers will host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, Omaha and Prairie View A&M in the opening weekend of the national tournament.

The Tigers are the overall 10th seed, sporting a record of 40-15.

It is their 17th consecutive season in the tournament.

LSU will face Prairie View A&M Friday at 5 p.m. That game is preceded by UL Lafayette vs. Omaha, which is set to begin at 2 p.m.