Man accused of killing own father, daughter before shooting self in March transferred into police custody

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of killing his father and daughter before shooting himself in March was transferred into police custody after being hospitalized.

Brent DeLoach, 63, was booked by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Tuesday night after being arrested on two counts of first-degree murder.

WBRZ reported that deputies were called to a Shenandoah home shortly before 2 p.m. on March 15. Arrest records said DeLoach originally reported that a man he didn’t know had come into the house and shot him and his 30-year-old daughter Christina DeLoach — who was found dead.

Brent DeLoach, who had been shot in the abdomen, was armed when deputies arrived. He said he shot back at the assailant. Paramedics then took DeLoach to a hospital where he was rushed into surgery, according to sheriff’s records.

Brent DeLoach's father, 84-year-old Sidney DeLoach, was also found dead with multiple bullet wounds.

Arrest records said the home — which showed no evidence of a break-in — had a surveillance camera at the front door. The recording showed Christina DeLoach going into the house, but leaving moments later with Brent DeLoach behind her. They argued in the driveway and then went back inside. The video showed deputies arriving a short time later.

Investigators said the evidence indicated that Brent DeLoach shot his father and then shot his daughter. They also believe he shot himself.

Brent DeLoach’s wounds to the upper abdomen were not life-threatening but was kept in the hospital until he was booked by deputies Tuesday.