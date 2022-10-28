65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Three arrested in Livingston drug crackdown after month-long investigation, deputies say

Friday, October 28 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

DENHAM SPRINGS - Three people were arrested on various drug charges after a month-long investigation in Livingston Parish.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they opened an investigation after being tipped off about narcotics being sold in the Denham Springs area.

The month-long investigation led to the search of two homes, one on Old Live Oak Drive and the other on Honeysuckle Street.

In the homes, investigators found more than three pounds of methamphetamine, 14.5 grams of heroin, 13.7 grams of marijuana and three handguns, including one that was stolen.

Following the searches, deputies arrested 42-year-old Aaron Verret, a.k.a. "Doughboy, 55-year-old Ronnie Weems and 36-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez-Velazco. They were each booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on various drug charges.

