The Big 12 announces 10-game schedule model, includes 9 within conference

BATON ROUGE- The Big 12 Board of Directors announced conference football programs will play a 10-game schedule for the 2020 season, consisting of nine conference games and one non-conference home opponent.

Details regarding the start of the conference play will be released in the coming weeks. As of now, fans can expect that start date to come sometime between mid to late September.

This game model also gives the conference flexibility to move back the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship game to December 12 or 19.

“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead."