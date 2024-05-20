Driver narrowly misses gas meter after crashing into school bus in Central

CENTRAL - A driver nearly ran into a gas meter after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a school bus Monday afternoon.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the driver of a pickup truck ran into a school bus near the intersection of Joor Road and Core Lane around 4:15 p.m. There were no children on the bus.

Chief Corcoran said the crash pushed the truck off the road and the vehicle was close to hitting a gas meter. The driver of the truck allegedly fell asleep while driving and was ticketed.

The driver of the school bus took evasive measures before the impact. Without them, the wreck may have been a fatality, Corcoran said. The bus driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled.