St. Amant fishing team heading to national championship in Tennessee

JASPER, Texas - A pair of anglers from the St. Amant High School Fishing Team are headed to the National High School Bass Championship.

The school congratulated competitors Cade and Jerry for placing third in the qualifying tournament held in Jasper, Texas. The teenagers competed against other high schoolers from Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida.

The national championship will take place the first week of August on Chickamauga Lake in Dayton, Tenn.