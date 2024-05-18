LSU softball heading to Regional Finals after 4-1 win over Southern Illinois

BATON ROUGE - LSU softball defeated Southern Illinois 4-1 to advance to the Baton Rouge Regional Finals Saturday at Tiger Park.

The Tigers started the scoring with a Taylor Pleasants home run that scored her and Ciara Briggs for a 2-0 lead in the first. An Ali Newland RBI single in the third and a Ciara Briggs sacrifice fly in the seventh allowed LSU to get the 4-1 victory.

Starting pitcher Sydney Berzon struck out eight hitters while only allowing four hits and one run through a full seven innings.

LSU has not suffered a loss yet in the double-elimination tournament as they play in the regional final Sunday at 4 p.m.