Police searching for two men who broke into car, used owner's credit cards

2 hours 12 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, May 20 2024 May 20, 2024 May 20, 2024 2:53 PM May 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Police are searching for two people who broke into a car and stole a wallet on March Street near City Park.

Baton Rouge Police said that the men burglarized the vehicle on May 1. They then used stolen credit cards from the theft victim's wallet to make unlawful purchases, police said.

The men were each seen in surveillance footage wearing black hoodies. One was wearing a Hollister hoodie, while the other wore a Grambling State University football hoodie.

