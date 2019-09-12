Teenagers busted in robbery, burglary circuit

CENTRAL – Two teenagers were charged in a burglary ring that included muggings and could face additional charges as the investigation widens.

The teenagers are 16 and 17, deputies told WBRZ, and are tied to an armed robbery and attempted armed robbery in Central Monday, a handful of vehicle burglaries and at least one stolen automobile case. Because of their ages, the teenagers’ names were not released.

They were arrested by an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputy while riding in a stolen vehicle this week.

Investigators said the younger suspect was the more aggressive and was solely responsible for robbery and attempted robbery at the Wing Stop on Wax Road and the neighboring Walmart on Sullivan Monday evening.

A day later, the two burglarized vehicles in the Tanglewood subdivision and a neighborhood at the corner of Comite Drive and Foster Road. They were captured on a home surveillance system rummaging through cars parked under a carport.

Hours later, a deputy stopped the pair as they were driving a stolen vehicle and made the arrests.

The gun used in the armed robberies was found along with stolen credit cards and drivers’ licenses.

Additional law enforcement agencies are investigating other crimes which are expected to be tied to the teenagers, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Additional charges are likely.

The 16-year-old is charged with having stolen items, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and three counts of simple burglary of a vehicle. The 17-year-old is charged with having stolen things, having a stolen gun, seven counts of simple burglary of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, criminal damage to property and bringing contraband into jail.

