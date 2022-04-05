Teen accused of stealing car with baby inside could be charged as an adult

BATON ROUGE - A teenager could be charged as an adult for his role in stealing a car that had an infant in the backseat.

Bradley Jackson, 17, was booked Sunday as a principal to charges of auto theft and kidnapping. Jackson's appearance in juvenile court was waived Monday while prosecutors decide whether he'll be charged as an adult for the kidnapping charge.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the vehicle was stolen Sunday afternoon near the corner of Plank Road and Evangeline Street. Police said the child was taken out of the car at some point and was out of harm's way by the time officers pursued the stolen vehicle.

The teen was taken into custody after the vehicle crashed. His charges suggest that at least one other person was involved in the crime.

Jackson is also facing charges of resisting an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.