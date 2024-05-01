Denham Springs man arrested for allegedly soliciting child porn in multiple states

DENHAM SPRINGS — An 18-year-old man from Denham Springs was arrested for allegedly using social media to solicit child pornography from 12 and 13-year-olds in multiple states.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office booked Glenn Walter April 23 on several counts of computer aided solicitation of minors and juveniles, as well as possession of pornography involving juveniles. The 10 victims in the case reportedly span seven other states.

Deputies began investigating the case earlier that month after being contacted by the Wolcott County Police Department in Connecticut regarding an incident involving indecent behavior with juveniles, with a suspect in Livingston Parish.