Thursday PM Forecast: one more batch of rain before a drier stretch

Beyond a final pop of showers and thunderstorms to end the workweek, a drier stretch is in store for the Capital Area. While no records are expected, temperatures will sail well above average for the weekend and beyond.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a dreary day with patches of light rain and drizzle, activity will diminish this evening. Beneath mainly cloudy skies, low temperatures will settle into the low 70s. Friday will shake out higher rain coverage, and some higher amounts, compared to Thursday. The nature and timing of the rain is a bit of a tricky forecast. It is possible that a batch of showers and thunderstorms moves through early in the day, which would result in a drier afternoon and evening. Any morning activity would be tied to storm development that may occur overnight in Texas. If the morning batch does not materialize, daytime warming would help to spark scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Due to mostly cloudy skies and rain being around, high temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Up Next: Saturday into early next week, the atmosphere will become less active and moisture availability will trend down. Overall, an almost summerlike pattern will develop. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, only held lower in spots where stray afternoon showers can stop warming. Daily measurable rain coverage is not expected to exceed 10 percent and even that may be high on some days.

– Josh

