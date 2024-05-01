89°
LSU Men's Basketball signs Richmond transfer Dji Bailey
BATON ROUGE - Matt McMahon and the LSU Men's Basketball team have added a new face to the roster for the 2024-2025 season.
Dji Bailey joins the Tigers after transferring from Richmond as a grad transfer.
The 6'5" guard averaged 10.2 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game last season playing for the Spiders.
Most notably, Bailey made the game winning basket for Richmond in their game against Duquesne back in January by making a driving lay up with 13 seconds left to play.
Bailey was also awarded the Most Improved Player award for the Atlantic 10 Conference in the 2023-2024 season.
This is the third transfer head coach Matt McMahon has added to his squad along with two high school signees.
