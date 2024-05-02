78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ten capital area high schools among best in state

1 hour 8 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, May 02 2024 May 2, 2024 May 02, 2024 4:16 PM May 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Ten area high schools have been named some of the best in the state, according to an annual education study by U.S. News & World Report.

The list of the state's top 25 high schools, ranked based on graduation rate, test scores, college readiness and enrollment, included schools from four capital area parishes — Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and West Feliciana.

The schools included were:

     - Baton Rouge Magnet High School (#4)
     - LSU Lab School (#7)
     - Liberty High School (#10)
     - Dutchtown High School (#12)
     - Holden High School (#13)
     - Live Oak High School (#15)
     - Zachary High School (#16)
     - St. Amant High School (#17)
     - West Feliciana High School (#20)
     - Springfield High School (#25)

Trending News

Read the entire list here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days