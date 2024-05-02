Ten capital area high schools among best in state

BATON ROUGE — Ten area high schools have been named some of the best in the state, according to an annual education study by U.S. News & World Report.

The list of the state's top 25 high schools, ranked based on graduation rate, test scores, college readiness and enrollment, included schools from four capital area parishes — Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and West Feliciana.

The schools included were:

- Baton Rouge Magnet High School (#4)

- LSU Lab School (#7)

- Liberty High School (#10)

- Dutchtown High School (#12)

- Holden High School (#13)

- Live Oak High School (#15)

- Zachary High School (#16)

- St. Amant High School (#17)

- West Feliciana High School (#20)

- Springfield High School (#25)

