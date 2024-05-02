74°
Latest Weather Blog
Mick Jagger and Jeff Landry feud after Jagger's comments about the governor at Jazz Fest
NEW ORLEANS - Rolling Stones' lead singer Mick Jagger took a swipe at Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry during Jazz Fest Thursday, leading to the governor publicly responding.
According to WWL reporter Lily Cummings, Jagger referred to Landry as "real inclusive" and said he was taking the state back to "the Stone Age" with his governance.
You can’t always get what you want.— Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) May 2, 2024
The only person who might remember the Stone Age is @MickJagger.
Love you buddy, you’re always welcome in Louisiana!
#LoveMyCountryMusic
Trending News
Landry responded in a Tweet, where he referenced the Rolling Stones' song "You Can't Always Get What You Want" and that Jagger would be the only person who remembers the Stone Age.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thursday's Health Report
-
Victim in Central crash thanks first responders who saved him
-
Denham Springs man arrested for allegedly soliciting child porn in multiple states
-
Two 16-year-olds arrested after shooting death on Longfellow Drive Saturday
-
After a busy first 100 days, BRPD Chief Morse reflects on progress...
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...