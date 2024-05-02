Thursday AM Forecast: Scattered showers to end week, Warm and Humid weekend ahead

After recording the first 90° afternoon of the year on Wednesday, an increase in cloud cover and scattered showers will keep temperatures a bit cooler to conclude the workweek. The weekend, however, will welcome back the very warm conditions.

Today & Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies early Thursday will keep conditions very mild to start off the day. Morning temperatures around southern Louisiana will hang out in the low to mid 70's with patchy areas of fog around. With the mostly cloudy conditions set to stick around for most of the day, temperatures will struggle to heat up, only rising around 10°, into the mid 80's during the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible, especially north of I-10/12, during the day as a result of a weak disturbance in the atmosphere. One or two storms may become strong to severe.

Once the sun sets, the lack of convective energy will limit storm development overnight, but the clouds will stick around. Early Friday morning, temperatures are forecasted to be near 71° in Baton Rouge.

Up Next: Another round of showers and storms will arrive to the Capital Area early Friday morning. This round has the potential to be more widespread in nature and numerous showers and storms are possible during the morning commute hours. By the afternoon, while a pop-up storm is still possible, rain coverage will be much less. Cloudy skies will gradually begin to clear during the day, resulting in partly sunny skies by sunset. If you are heading to Alex Box stadium Friday evening, while a nuisance shower cannot be ruled out, conditions will be mild, with temperatures in the 70s during the big SEC match up .

Over the weekend, we switch back to very summer-like conditions. Expect warm and humid days that will begin in the upper 60's and quickly warm near 90° during peak daytime hours. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with one or two spotty showers possible. Next week, while we remain mostly dry and humid, we will mostly likely record more 90° days.

