State Police: Morgan City man killed in single-vehicle crash
SCHRIEVER - A Wednesday night crash in Terrebonne Parish resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man from Morgan City.
According to Louisiana State Police, it was around 8 p.m. when Michael Dupre's Chevrolet Cruze was headed west on Isle of Cuba Road and ran off the road.
Police say the vehicle then hit a drain culvert head-on, and as a result, Dupre suffered severe injuries.
He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later passed away.
Police say a standard toxicology sample was collected from Dupre and submitted for analysis.
The tragic crash remains under investigation.