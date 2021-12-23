66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police: Morgan City man killed in single-vehicle crash

3 hours 24 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, December 23 2021 Dec 23, 2021 December 23, 2021 9:13 AM December 23, 2021 in News
Source: Louisiana State Police
By: Paula Jones

SCHRIEVER - A Wednesday night crash in Terrebonne Parish resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man from Morgan City.

According to Louisiana State Police, it was around 8 p.m. when Michael Dupre's Chevrolet Cruze was headed west on Isle of Cuba Road and ran off the road.

Police say the vehicle then hit a drain culvert head-on, and as a result, Dupre suffered severe injuries.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later passed away.

Police say a standard toxicology sample was collected from Dupre and submitted for analysis.

Trending News

The tragic crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days