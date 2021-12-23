State Police: Morgan City man killed in single-vehicle crash

SCHRIEVER - A Wednesday night crash in Terrebonne Parish resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man from Morgan City.

According to Louisiana State Police, it was around 8 p.m. when Michael Dupre's Chevrolet Cruze was headed west on Isle of Cuba Road and ran off the road.

Police say the vehicle then hit a drain culvert head-on, and as a result, Dupre suffered severe injuries.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later passed away.

Police say a standard toxicology sample was collected from Dupre and submitted for analysis.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.