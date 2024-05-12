***FLOOD WATCH*** in effect for Baton Rouge and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service has issued a ***FLOOD WATCH*** for the majority of the WBRZ coverage area from 7 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A FLOOD WATCH means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. For more on flooding safety, CLICK HERE.

Multiple rounds of storms will be moving through the area throughout the next two days. 1 to 4" of rainfall with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible tonight through Tuesday morning, raising standing water concerns threat. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The evening of Mother's Day kicks off with scattered showers and storms entering the capital region. Though not a widespread concern, a few of the early evening cells could be capable of producing hail. Take the rain gear and keep and eye to the sky if you have any Mother's Day plans on Sunday night.

We carry isolated showers and storms in the forecast through the remainder of the night. A warm front will be pushing into southern Louisiana, keeping lows in the lower-70s in Baton Rouge. The warm front will also introduce a more unstable air mass to the region. Isolated instances of severe weather will be possible early Monday with gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes being the primary concerns.

To be frank, there are factors going against severe storms on Monday morning. This suggests that we won't see lots of severe weather, but rather strong storms on a more isolated basis - that even holds true for our garden variety storms. For that reason, the Storm Prediction Center has appropriately placed the area under a Level 2/5 severe weather risk.

Monday features mainly cloudy skies, with highs in the middle-80s and increasing humidity. It will not be raining at every point, but a few more rounds of storms appear likely. Timing of these storms is still a bit of a wild card, but be prepared to face rain at any point. The best chance of rain does appear to occur during the afternoon into Monday night. These storms might also be on the strong to severe side, especially the Monday evening/night storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a Level 2/5 risk of severe storms on Monday also, noting that an upgrade to a Level 3 risk is possible later. These storms would be capable of strong damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. The Storm Station believes that the Monday night storms have the potential to be the strongest.

Through Tuesday morning, the WBRZ coverage area could see anywhere from 1-4" of rain with locally higher amounts possible. Should this fall in too short of a timeframe, we could be dealing with localized standing water concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday to account for this threat.

Up Next: By early Tuesday morning, skies will begin to clear and we trend in a much drier direction. Highs climb into the upper-80s on Tuesday and perhaps low-90s on Wednesday. However, our next rainmaker follows soon thereafter. Clouds increase on Thursday and showers begin to arrive from the southwest. Rain chances stick around in the forecast into Friday and the weekend also.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

