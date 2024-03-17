64°
Southern baseball falls to Texas Southern in SWAC opener
NEW ORLEANS - In a continuation of Friday's postponed game, the Southern baseball team dropped its SWAC opener to Texas Southern on Saturday.
After weather stopped Friday night's matchup with Southern trailing 4-1 in the sixth inning, the game resumed Saturday at Wesley Barrow Stadium in New Orleans. Southern almost pulled off a comeback but fell 8-7.
Both teams will play a doubleheader Sunday back at Lee-Hines Field in Baton Rouge with game one starting at 1 p.m.
