Southern baseball falls to Texas Southern in SWAC opener

6 hours 14 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, March 16 2024 Mar 16, 2024 March 16, 2024 9:52 PM March 16, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

NEW ORLEANS - In a continuation of Friday's postponed game, the Southern baseball team dropped its SWAC opener to Texas Southern on Saturday.

After weather stopped Friday night's matchup with Southern trailing 4-1 in the sixth inning, the game resumed Saturday at Wesley Barrow Stadium in New Orleans. Southern almost pulled off a comeback but fell 8-7.

Both teams will play a doubleheader Sunday back at Lee-Hines Field in Baton Rouge with game one starting at 1 p.m.

