Central Police searching for man who damaged gas station with truck, drove off

CENTRAL — Central Police are searching for a man wanted for a hit-and-run that damaged a gas station earlier in May.

Police were called to Romero's Food Mart on Joor Road on May 10 after the store owner said that a man driving a white Ford pick-up truck backed into a gas pump, disabling it. Police said that workers at the store attempted to approach the driver, but he left the scene.

The man and his truck were seen in security footage from the store, police said. The footage is timestamped around 3:40 p.m.

A witness told police that the truck, likely a 2021 to 2024 model, had a Mississippi license plate that read "JBC."