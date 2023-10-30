Six teenagers shot at party in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES - A shooting incident at a party in Lake Charles Saturday night involves six teenage victims, officials said.

The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office has released the following information:

Last night around midnight Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Bruce Drive in Lake Charles in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived they learned several individuals were suffering from gunshot wounds. During the initial investigation deputies learned there was a party at the home when a fight broke out. At some point a firearm was produced and 6 people were shot.

The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone who may have any information related to this case to call CPSO at (337) 491-3605.

The victims, ages 15, 16(2), 17(2), and 19 were all transported to a hospital for treatment. One of the victims was transported to a hospital out of town and is listed in critical condition.

“We are in the process of collecting evidence and speaking to all the witnesses,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “This was a party full of teenagers. Once again we have to figure out how these weapons are getting in the hands of our kids. I am urging parents and guardians to do your part and be diligent and mindful of what your kids are doing, where they are going, and who they are hanging out with. Teen violence is a problem in our country and it is our duty as parents to know what our kids are up to. We cannot just continue to sit by and allow this type of behavior to happen in our community.”