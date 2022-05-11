Shooting victim showed up at Baton Rouge club looking for help, police say

BATON ROUGE - A man with gunshot wounds went to a popular venue near downtown Baton Rouge looking for help late Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim showed up at Red Stick Social on Government Street sometime after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the shooting likely happened on Spain Street, about a block from the club.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

No other details on a possible suspect or what led to the gunfire were immediately available.