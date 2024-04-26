Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Will the Pelicans grab a game in the Blender? $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for the NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and NHL!
Friday
NBA:
Clippers @ Mavericks: Mavericks -4.5
Timberwolves @ Suns: Timberwolves +4
MLB:
Athletics @ Orioles: Orioles -1.5
Dodgers @ Blue Jays: Dodgers ML
Cubs @ Red Sox: Cubs ML
College Baseball:
Georgia @ Texas A&M: Texas A&M -2.5
Tulane @ Wichita State: Tulane +1.5
Auburn @ LSU: LSU -1.5
NHL:
Rangers @ Capitals: Rangers ML
Canucks @ Predators: Over 5.5 Total Goals
Jets @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML
Saturday
NBA:
Cavaliers @ Magic: Magic -2.5
Thunder @ Pelicans: Thunder -1
Celtics @ Heat: Celtics -9.5
Nuggets @ Lakers: Nuggets -3
NHL:
Hurricanes @ Islanders: Hurricanes ML
Panthers @ Lightning: Lightning ML
Stars @ Knights: Knights ML
MLB:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
Sunday
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
MLB:
College Baseball:
TBD
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
