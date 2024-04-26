84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gang Intelligence Unit arrests suspected drug dealer, recovers multiple drugs and $70,000

1 hour 32 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, April 26 2024 Apr 26, 2024 April 26, 2024 10:51 AM April 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The EBRSO Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit arrested a suspected drug dealer and seized multiple types of drugs. 

Deputies enacted a search warrant Wednesday at an address on Aliquippa Street. The home was reportedly being used by K-Shon Ringo to conceal and distribute narcotics. 

During the course of the warrant, agents seized fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, amphetamine, and hydrocodone, as well as drug paraphernalia and over $70,000 from his residence on North Harco Drive. 

Trending News

Ringo was arrested for drug- and firearm-related charges as well as for the operation of a drug lab. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days